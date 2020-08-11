Robert Bolick finds way to aid hometown of Ormoc

Robert Bolick came to the aid of his hometown of Ormoc City. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick has never forgotten his roots in Ormoc City, even though he has spent the past several years in Manila after pursuing his basketball dream.

"Bihira lang ako makauwi sa amin. Once or twice a year lang, pero doon ako lumaki," Bolick said of his hometown.

The 24-year-old guard found a way to aid Ormoc, where local hospitals have been swamped with patients since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in March.

He contacted Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. president Ronald Mascariñas, to ask how they can help the frontliners in Ormoc.

"Gusto ko talaga tumulong sa mga kababayan ko sa Ormoc. Dun ako nanggaling," said Bolick.

Mascariñas responded by sending packed meals of Uling Roasters to local hospitals, police stations, and checkpoints in Ormoc. They will do so for three days starting Monday.

"When Robert messaged that he wanted to help out his hometown, of course, we can't say no," said Mascariñas. "Robert is family to us since he was part of the 23-for-2023 Gilas Cadets team that represented us during the Premiere Cup two years ago."

Helping distribute the packed meals were Robert's sisters Claudeth and Zlife.

Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez expressed his gratitude to Bolick and to BAVI for their help.

"Salamat Ronald sa pinadala mo dito na Uling Roasters at kay Robert na hindi nakakalimutan kung saan siya nanggaling," said Gomez. "Thank you so much sa support na binigay ninyo sa amin."

Bolick, for his part, hoped that Filipinos can help the frontliners by

staying disciplined.

"'Yun 'yung kaya nating gawin to flatten the curve. This is just our way of saying na we are here, we support you, and we are grateful to you," said the NorthPort guard.

