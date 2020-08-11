PBA: Ginebra 'all set,' just waiting for go-signal to practice

The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings during their fans day after the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings have worked out the details of how they will resume training, including the groups of players who will practice together in their facility.

Head coach Tim Cone said during an appearance on "The Chasedown" last weekend that the Gin Kings are "all set."

"The individual workouts, we have plans, we have groups made already, we have our own gym that we're looking at, that we practiced in before," he said.

"We're all set, we're all ready to go, we have the clusters that we're gonna use together. We put a lot of thought into it, and we have programs in place," he added.

Like the rest of the teams in the PBA, however, Ginebra is still waiting for an official go-signal to return to training.

The league had hoped to resume practices this week, but President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila and nearby provinces under modified enhanced community quarantine from August 4 to 18, causing yet another delay.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial believes teams can practice before the end of August, once the quarantine restrictions are eased.

"It's just a matter of getting a go-signal," Cone said, for his part.

While they wait for that green light, Cone said the Ginebra players are maintaining their physical fitness through individual workouts. The players and the coaching staff meet virtually at least twice every week, so as to keep updated on each other's activities.

But Cone said it can't replace actual team practices, which is what they're waiting for. At the moment, professional teams are not allowed to hold full training sessions, much less scrimmages.

"There's no doubt that we all seriously all want to get back to work," said Cone. "Our players really wanna get back together. They want to get back together and start working."

"I think what we're really waiting for is the full team practices. That's when we can say, 'Hey we're back to work,'" he said.

