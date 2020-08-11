PBA creates working group for 3x3 tournament

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) still intends to hold a 3x3 tournament, even though all league activities have been on hold since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced Tuesday that they have created a working group that will oversee the project.

Chairing the committee is Alaska's Dickie Bachmann. Also part of the group are NorthPort's Erick Arejola, Phoenix's Atty. Raymond Zorilla, and PBA technical official Joey Guanio. Ronnie Magsanoc represents the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in the group.

"They will form the system, policy, guidelines, format, and everything about the tourney," said Marcial.

"Actually, may nailatag na," he added. "They will make the finer details and complete the action plan."

Marcial is optimistic that the 3x3 tournament can be held next year, pending the situation with the COVID-19 crisis.

The PBA announced early this year that it plans to hold a 3x3 tournament, in an effort to boost the country's FIBA ranking in the event.

Those plans were scuppered, however, by the global health crisis that forced virtually all sporting events in the country to a halt.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).