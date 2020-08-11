PBA: Calvin Abueva on taking psychological therapy — ‘Laking tulong’

Abueva eyes Gilas stint again

PBA all-star forward Calvin Abueva said he has moved on from the worst chapter of his career and is now looking forward to his future, thanks to counselling he has received.

"Laking tulong sa'kin 'yung psychology. The best part sa life mo na kailangan mo rin makilala 'yung sarili mo," Abueva, who has been suspended indefinitely from the PBA, said in an interview with former league commissioner Noli Eala on "Power & Play."

Abueva has already gone through 4 sessions and will need 2 more as part of the conditions set by the league for his comeback.

The mercurial Phoenix forward remains suspended by the PBA for 14 months now after figuring in 2 controversial incidents.

Abueva was penalized for his run-in with Ray Park's girlfriend after the Fuel Masters' game with the Blackwater Elite. A few nights later, he dropped TNT import Terrence Jones with a clothesline.

"Ako sa sarili ko, I want to go back (to therapy) kasi mas magiging peaceful ako na male-learn ko kung ano 'yung mga dapat ko rin makita sa ugali ko at sa katayuan ko," Abueva said, acknowledging he was out of control at the time and is sorry for his actions.

"Pinagsisihan ko. Talagang totally mental block ako noong panahon na 'yun.

"Di ko rin masabi sa sarili ko kung bakit ko ginawa yun . . . First time nangyari sa buong career ko 'yun, 'yun ang gulo na pinaka-malala, pinaka-worst."

Apart from the psychology sessions, he also underwent drug testing and has been engaged in community service.

"Hindi ko na po tino-throwback lahat ng nangyari sa'kin. Ang ginagawa ko fino-forward ko kung paano ko sila makakalimutan at kung papaano ko male-learn yung lesson ko," he said.

"Dinodoble ko ang pagiisip ko sa pagbabalik ko. Kung di ba itong year na ito, hintayin natin sa 2021."

Abueva added that not only is he targeting a PBA return, but a reunion with Gilas Pilipinas, too.

"Iniisip ko pagbalik ko na makapaglaro ako ng maayos at makasama pa rin sa Gilas. Nandoon pa rin sa puso ko makasama sa national team . . . Gusto ko pa ring makasama sa national team," he said.

The last time Abueva played for the national team was when he got entangled in a free-for-all with the visiting Australian national team 2 years ago.

