NBA: Raptors without Lowry dismantle Bucks sans Giannis

Chris Boucher tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 Monday (US time) in a game between the East's top 2 teams that were without their superstars.

Kyle Lowry (back) was out for the Raptors, as was Giannis Antetokounmpo (oral surgery) for Milwaukee.

Matt Thomas added 22 points off the bench for Toronto, the No. 2 seed in its conference behind Milwaukee.

After getting some separation early in the second quarter, the Raptors had little trouble holding on to the lead and taking care of business.

Kyle Korver led Milwaukee with 19 points.

