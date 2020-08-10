NBA: Luka-less Mavs edge Jazz minus Mitchell in battle of starless squads

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 points and the Dallas Mavericks bucked the absence of its 1-2 punch to defeat the Utah Jazz 122-114 on Monday (US time).

The Mavericks, who are already in the playoffs like the Jazz, were without Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

Utah led by as many as 22 points, before Dallas turned things around with a 34-14 fourth-quarter comeback to win.

Seth Curry finished with 22 points, while Boban Marjanovic added 20 for the Mavericks, who had a solid showing from 3-point territory (12 of 24, 50%) and overcame an even more prolific shooting display by Utah (21 of 46, 45.7%).

Jordan Clarkson, who started in place of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (leg), led the Jazz with 18 points.

