NBA: Kuzma's game-winner pushes Lakers past Nuggets

(UPDATE) Kyle Kuzma hit the game-winning three-pointer with four-tenths of a second to go, lifting the Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling 124-121 triumph over the Denver Nuggets on Monday at the Walt Disney World complex (US time).

Started the game. Ended the game. #KuzControl for the win. pic.twitter.com/hxkvt2oWYE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 11, 2020

The Lakers snapped a three-game slide to claim their third win inside the bubble.

Kuzma finished with 25 points and six rebounds off the bench, making 11 of his 16 shots. LeBron James had 29 points and 12 assists, while Anthony Davis had 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks for an all-around effort.

Neither team gained control of the contest, although the Nuggets seized a five-point advantage, 116-111, with 2:30 left off a Keita Bates-Diop triple.

The Lakers clawed their way back, and a three-point play by James pushed them on top, 121-119, with 45 seconds left in the game. Denver squandered their chances to take the lead when Monte Morris and PJ Dozier split their charities, and the game was tied at 121 with 4.5 seconds to go.

Off a timeout, the Lakers ran a superb play that got Kuzma wide open in the corner, and he splashed his third three-pointer of the game to give Los Angeles the lead for good.

Denver still had four-tenths of a second left to try to force overtime, but they could only muster a short jumper by rookie Bol Bol that misfired as the buzzer sounded.

Eight players scored in double figures for the Nuggets, led by Dozier who had 18 points off the bench. All-Star center Nikola Jokic played just 26 minutes, scoring 12 points on top of four assists.

The Nuggets are 3-3 inside the bubble. Regardless of the loss, they have already clinched the top spot in the Northwest Division.

