NBA: Heat limit Warren, trounce Pacers

The Miami Heat shackled TJ Warren en route to a 114-92 rout of the Indiana Pacers in their sixth seeding game at the Walt Disney World complex, Monday (US time).

Warren had been the breakout star of the NBA restart, averaging over 34 points inside the bubble including a 53-point outing against Philadelphia. But he was limited by the Heat, finishing with just 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

Jimmy Butler made his return for Miami and contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Heat, which already clinched the top spot in the Southeast Division, snapped a two-game slide for their third win of the NBA restart.

The game was tied at 48 at the half, but Miami broke the game open in the third period when they outscored Indiana, 37-23.

Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder nailed back-to-back triples to open the quarter, and the Heat never looked back from there.

Six other Miami players reached double-digits in the victory, and they shot 44.9% from the field. The Heat also had a 59-45 edge in rebounding.

With Warren limited, Victor Oladipo led the Pacers in scoring with 14 points and 5 rebounds.

Indiana dropped to 4-2 in the bubble.

