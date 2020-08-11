Boxing: WBA champ Jamal James wants shot at ‘big name’ Pacquiao

There's one more fighter who wants to join the Manny Pacquiao sweepstakes.

Newly crowned interim WBA welterweight champion Jamal James said he wants to knock Pacquiao off his pedestal.

“Obviously, I would like to get a shot at Manny Pacquiao, he’s got the WBA super title,” James said in an article posted on BoxingScene.com., following his unanimous decision win over Thomas Dulorme.

Pacquiao, who won the WBA super title by dominating Kieth Thurman in July 2019, has not fought since.

Other boxers lining up for a chance to fight the Filipino superstar include unbeaten champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., as well as Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia and even UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

“I know he’s such a big name, so it really doesn’t matter," James said. "I want any of the big name welterweights, we can really put on a good show.”

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.