3x3: Alvin Pasaol ready to play without fans

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 player Alvin Pasaol. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- If and when the newest season of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 begins, fans will not be allowed to watch the games.

The league plans to hold its season in a "bubble" at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, a modern facility located inside National University's Laguna campus. If all goes according to plan, the season will start in September and run until February next year.

League commissioner Eric Altamirano has made it clear that fans -- and even relatives -- will not be allowed inside the bubble, where they will stay for four days and three nights, and play two legs of the tournament.

"Strictly talaga 'to, no fans, no audience," Altamirano said in a recent interview with Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News. "It's only the players and the officials who will be allowed inside the bubble."

This will be a massive change from how Chooks 3x3 conducted its business in 2019. Last year, the league held its competition in malls, in front of packed fans.

But Alvin Pasaol, one of the stars of the league and a member of the national team, said he and his fellow 3x3 players will be quick to adjust to the strange circumstances.

"Kailangan natin sumunod sa protocol," said Pasaol, whose Balanga squad was among the most dominant in the league's inaugural season.

"Sa walang fans, siguro naman, masasanay ka na lang din 'pag walang fans," added the former University of the East star. "Tutal, sa practice, kami-kami lang din. Wala namang nanonood sa amin."

"Sa practice, binibigay namin ang 100% namin. Siguro kahit may fans o walang fans, kaya namin mag-dominate pa rin, 'yung mga kasama ko at teammates ko," he said. "Wala namang advantage or disadvantage na may fans o wala."

Pasaol assured that he and other 3x3 players have been keeping in shape, even though sports events have been in limbo since March and gyms and fitness centers remain closed due to quarantine rules.

"Kailangan mo mag-workout na ikaw lang mag-isa," he said. "May mga Zoom session kami, nagwo-workout kami."

"By September, ready na po kami," Pasaol added. "Self-discipline lang po sa pagkain."

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).