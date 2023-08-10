Jhanlo Mark Sangiao. Handout

Team Lakay’s Jhanlo Mark Sangiao acknowledged his shortcomings after suffering the first professional loss of his career.

Sangiao fell to the tough Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu via second-round kimura at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last weekend, and he took full responsibility for stumbling.

The 21-year-old believes he needs to be mentally stronger, especially when the going gets tough -- something the Mongolian possessed in the second round.

“The biggest lesson that I learned is I have a lot more to build on as a professional MMA athlete. I am still far from being a fully composed fighter, but I will do my best to be there,” he said.

“I need to work more on my mental toughness and my mindset in a fight in the future.”

Sangiao certainly needed that mental fortitude in this match.

Like clockwork, “The Machine” started off firing on all cylinders, putting the pressure on Baatarkhuu early.

He even scored a first-round knockdown as a straight-right punch floored Baatarkhuu, although the Mongolian showed little signs of damage after that as he just shrugged it off like it was nothing.

The second round was a grind as Baatarkhuu finally got the war of attrition that he wanted. He rocked Sangiao with a lethal elbow before starting to work him on the ground.

He got the kimura submission minutes later.

“I did not expect his toughness. I thought that I had him after he got knocked down in the first round,” he stated.

“I already knew in the first round that he would keep attempting that kimura but I lost my composure.”

Sangiao did get some encouraging words from his tough opponent after the match, which certainly motivated him to take this loss in stride and keep pushing forward.

“He told me that I am still young, I have a lot more to conquer, and that I will be on the top very soon,” he said.

“It was a very nice gesture from him, and he really tried hard to explain to me what he wanted to tell me.”