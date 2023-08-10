PVL expands anew, welcomes Nxled Chameleons

Photo from Akari website

MANILA – Volleyball fans can now root for more teams in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) as it welcomed one more squad.

Nxled Chameleons, the second team of Akari Lighting & Technology Corporation in the PVL, will be joining the competition in the upcoming third conference later this year.

Akari fielded in another team, aside from the Chargers led by Faith Nisperos and Dindin Santiago Manabat, for added marketing exposure and support the vision of Philippine volleyball.

"Of course, the obvious reason that we are forming Nxled is because we want to market the brand," Akari sports director Russell Balbacal said. "The PVL has proven to be a strong platform for brands to promote their products.

"More importantly, Akari has been a staunch supporter of Philippine volleyball for the past few years. Having a second team will help provide more jobs for players and coaches alike."

Balbacal also assured that they are committed to forming a competitive group that can adjust easily to any opponents in the PVL.

"We are committed to forming a very competitive team in this new endeavor of ours because this is not just a one-shot deal. We are guaranteeing to the PVL and fans alike that this team will be in the league for the long term,” he continued.

The team will announce the composition of the team and its coaching staff soon.

In the previous conference, PVL had three additional teams, namely: Gerflor Defenders, Farm Fresh Foxies, and Foton Tornadoes.

Earlier this month, PVL president Ricky Palou told reporters that they will still push through with another conference for the 2023 season but it will be a repeat of the All-Filipino Conference early this year.

According to Palou, they could not continue the import-backed third conference as FIVB blocked their request for the international transfer certificates (ITCs) for the possible reinforcements of the club teams

PVL is hoping to start the last conference in mid-October and will run until December.