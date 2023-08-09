FIBA Hall of Fame ceremony tickets now on sale

The FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023. From FIBA

The much-anticipated FIBA Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place two days prior to the tip-off of the highly awaited FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup 2023 on August 25.

This year's ceremony comes with a twist, as FIBA has decided to open the doors of the ceremony to the public for the very first time since its establishment.

Fans who have been eagerly anticipating the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, now have an additional reason to rejoice.

Among the illustrious names set to join the pantheon of basketball greats are the towering Yao Ming, the double Olympic Champion Katrina McClain, and the local legend Carlos Loyzaga who is inducted posthumously.

Basketball enthusiasts eager to be part of this historic occasion can secure their seats for the ceremony as the ticketing platform goes live on August 9 (https://us.givergy.com/fibahalloffame).

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the FIBA Foundation's Basketball For Good projects.