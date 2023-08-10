Bolden on Filipinas' World Cup stint: An experience of a lifetime

Philippines' forward #07 Sarina Bolden (3L) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP

Sarina Bolden, who will be best remembered for scoring the Philippines' historic goal in its 1-0 upset of New Zealand in the World Cup, is still on a high more than a week after their stint in women's football's biggest stage.

The Filipinas striker said their appearance and epic win in the FIFA Women's World Cup have been a product of months of tough grind by the whole team.

"It's been a ride. A lot of hard work, sacrifice. Ups and downs along the way, it's been an experience of a lifetime," said the Fil-American in an interview on CNN Sports Desk. "(That goal) I'm going to keep with me forever."

"There's a lot of preparation for this whole journey, it wasn't for nothing, we got something out of it. I'm so happy to be here and be able to do that for the Philippines."

That unforgettable moment in Philippine women's football happened in the 24th minute when Sara Eggesvik sent a cross to Bolden, who headed the ball to the goal.

The shot was initially deflected by goalkeeper Victoria Esson before it went into the net, sending Filipino fans at Wellington Regional Stadium to their feet.

It was Bolden 22nd international goal for the Filipinas.

"That moment is just like any game," recalled Bolden.

"I tried not to stress over going up against a good opponent. I didn't kind of know it was going to be a goal-scoring opportunity but we I got that beautiful cross fro Sara I just set head the ball down, head the ball down... It went in."

"I was just like... I want to make sure for a second. 'Is it good?' When I kew it was good I just sprint over to the sidelines, to the subs to the staff share it to them."

The Filipinas eventually finished their group stage campaign wilth a loss to a more experienced powerhouse, Norway.

The team's performance, however, raised the bar for future performances.

Bolden hopes the Philippine women's football program will get the support in needs for continued success.

"For me it's definitely investment, not just financial investment. It's not just about the finances and monetary," she said.

"It's about investing your time into this team. Just showing up your effort and invest in any way that is possible so that we continue to grow and see this team do great things."