Kevin Racal and Jeron Teng are excited to join forces with Aldin Ayo again after hearing that the former collegiate coach was appointed to call the shots for Converge.

Racal, who played under Ayo when Letran won the NCAA title in 2015, expects Ayo to build an iron-clad defense for the team in preparation for the next conference.

“He wants his players to be ready to defend. Kahit sino pwede maka-score but 'yung defense ang importante. Hopefully makakuha tayo ng championship, and masundan nang masundan,” said Racal, who joined the FiberXers, who were still known as the Alaska Aces in 2015.

Teng, who scored a championship with Ayo at De La Salle University, hopes Ayo could do the same at Converge.

“I’m super excited to work with Coach Aldin. Nag-sama kami noon sa La Salle and thankfully we won a championship, so his system really works,” he said.

Ayo has formally been named as Converge coach on Wednesday, taking the post formerly held by Jeffrey Cariaso.

