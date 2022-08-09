TNT coach Chot Reyes expects Game 4 of their series against Magnolia to be another tough affair. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT coach Chot Reyes is anticipating a strong fightback from the Magnolia Hotshots in Game 4 of their semifinals series in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Tropang GIGA snatched a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series in dramatic fashion, with Jayson Castro drilling the go-ahead three-pointer in the closing seconds of Game 3 last Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

But Reyes has no doubt that the Hotshots will be back with a vengeance for a critical Game 4.

"It's going to be much harder," the TNT coach predicted. "We're both going to get a couple of days before the next game, so we'll see how we're able to take advantage of that recovery period."

"But yeah, I expect it to be even tougher than tonight," he added.

Crucial for TNT is to keep winning the possession battle against the Hotshots, a team that prides itself on its hustle and defense.

"We're not gonna hit every shot that we have, but as long as we give ourselves chances, ayun. Parang life lang 'yan, 'di ba, parang buhay," said Reyes. "As long as you have a chance. All you want is to get a chance."

"So for us, that comes in the form of possessions. As long as we get possessions, then we give ourselves a chance," he added.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. at the Big Dome.

At 3 p.m., the San Miguel Beermen will battle the Meralco Bolts in Game 4 of their own best-of-7 semifinals series.

San Miguel is up 2-1 against Meralco, thanks to a double-double performance by June Mar Fajardo in Game 3.

