NBA: Houston's Jalen Green back in Manila

Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets high fives fans following a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center on April 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Carmen Mandato, Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American guard Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets is back in Manila, where he will reconnect with his roots while also experiencing local basketball and street culture.

This is Green's third visit to the country after previously competing in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) tournaments in 2018 and 2019, where he introduced himself to the Filipino basketball fans.

It's the first time that he will be in Manila as an NBA athlete and adidas Global Ambassador. Green, 20, was selected second overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft. He went on to average 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game in his first season with the league.

During his time in Manila, adidas will take Green on a tour, "to give him a taste of the everyday Pinoy experience through local culture, street lifestyle, and grassroots sports," the brand said in a statement.

"It is with great pride and excitement that adidas Philippines welcomes another NBA athlete— and most importantly one with Filipino roots— to the country," said Jen Dacasin, adidas Philippines Brand Activation Manager.

"This has been prepared a bit differently from how our previous athlete visits were because firstly, we are taking into consideration the health and safety of Jalen as well as our fellow Filipinos, but also, we wanted to make sure that we give Jalen this opportunity to see and experience a different and more authentic side of the Philippines as he represents the Three Stripes."

Green traces his roots in the Philippines through his mother. In 2018 and 2019, he competed in the NBTC National Finals as part of FilAm Sports USA, memorably scoring a tournament-record 51 points against San Beda in 2018.

He has represented the United States in youth FIBA competitions, and was the MVP of the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in 2018 and helped them win the gold medal in the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

He made the All-Rookie First Team in the NBA after a solid freshman year with the Rockets.

