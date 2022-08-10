Handout photo

MANILA -- After two years of remote play, MPL - Philippines Season 10's regular season will go offline at a limited capacity, the league announced Wednesday.

Games will be held at the ICite Bldg. Auditorium in Quezon City, with an audience cap, the league said in a press release.

The venue will accommodate 90 people on Fridays and Sundays, while it will accommodate 70 people on Saturdays.

To watch, audiences must submit a negative antigen test result taken within the day. The venue will also sell antigen test kits for P150, for those who will fail to get one.

Tickets will be distributed on a "first-come, first served" basis.

They must also submit proof of COVID-19 certification or vaccination cards.

"Attendees are encouraged to line up at the registration area at least 30 minutes before the start of the show. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis," MPL Philippines said.

More information will be posted on the league's Facebook page.

Since Season 6, MPL Philippines operated online, with teams competing remotely from their bootcamps.

In Season 9, teams competed through an offline setup in an undisclosed location in Metro Manila, with the playoffs held at the SMX Convention Center on a "by invite" basis.

MPL Philippines Season 10 will start on August 12, with defending local and Southeast Asia Cup champs RSG Philippines and Omega Esports duking it out in the opener at 6 p.m.

Reigning world champions Blacklist International and Nexplay EVOS will clash afterwards, at 8 p.m.