MANILA -- Inaugural Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) champions Lyceum of the Philippines University believes their statement win opens up universities to opportunities in esports.

Lyceum, which houses the first-ever BS Esports course in the country, believes the team's win is important for the collegiate esports landscape overall, adding that their championship win was just a "bonus."

WIth the inaugural title, they hope to rub off "the movement to other schools all over the country."

“I’m glad that esports is really starting to become more popular. In our school, I’m sure the club will improve in terms of membership and in the way they play. Them winning the CCE is very big for LPU, the Philippines and the NCAA schools,” Lyceum athletic director Hercules Callanta said.

CCE season 1 MVP Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes is, in fact, a BS Esports student. The league featured all 10 NCAA schools, including Lyceum.

For Callanta, this move was "forward-looking."

“I’m glad schools from the NCAA embraced esports. It’s forward-looking. It’s important for us not to only accept it but to promote it as well,” he noted.

In 2021, Lyceum launched the pilot esports course in the country, which offered tracks such as Esports Management and Game Design and Development.

The course is a tie-up with Tier One Entertainment, founded by Tryke Gutierrez and Alodia Gosiengfiao.

Gutierrez cited the potential of opening careers in the back-end side of the sport, such as managing, working in broadcast, and marketing, among others.