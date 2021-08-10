MANILA -- The House of Representatives is set to give the Congressional Medal of Distinction to Olympic boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial for winning medals in the Tokyo Summer Games.

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and Minority Leader Joseph Stephen Paduano have filed House Resolution No. 2093 giving the Congressional Medal of Distinction to Petecio for bagging the country’s first-ever Olympic silver medal in women’s featherweight.

In the resolution, lawmakers said Petecio deserves recognition for her “remarkable feat in the Olympics, and for bringing great honor and pride to the Filipinos and the whole country.”

The resolution said Petecio’s triumph is “significant” as it marked the "first Olympic medal for a Filipina boxer in a nation where boxing is highly celebrated and revered, perhaps second only to basketball."

"Petecio’s win is also noteworthy because a Filipina has brought home the long-sought honor for a sport considered by majority of Filipinos to be the domain of men," the resolution added.

The House leaders are also filing similar resolutions for Paalam and Marcial, who won silver and bronze in the men’s boxing flyweight and middleweight categories, respectively.

"Winning a medal at the Olympics was no easy feat as our boxers had to compete against the best athletes in the world," Velasco said in a statement.

"Nesthy, Carlo and Eumir are considered as our national heroes in sports," he said.

The Congressional Medal of Distinction is given to Filipino achievers in sports, business, medicine, science, and other fields. It was the same award given by Congress to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz five years ago when she won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Before this, the Lower House also conferred the Congressional Medal of Excellence on Diaz, the country's first Olympic gold medalist. -- report from RG Cruz