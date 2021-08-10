Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines. Luis Robayo, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- After coming home as a silver medalist from her first-ever Olympics stint, Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio is determined to keep going.

She wants to duplicate the feat of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who broke through in the 2016 Rio Olympics with a silver medal before sealing her place in Philippine sports history when she won the country's first ever Olympic gold in Tokyo.

"Isa lang po 'yung sasabihin ko po," Petecio said when asked about competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. "Walang hinto hangga't walang ginto."

"Hahabulin kita, champ," added Petecio to Diaz, who appeared with the national boxing team in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

A world champion in 2019, Petecio was superb in her first Olympic campaign in Tokyo. She made it all the way to the finals of the women's featherweight division, in the process ousting top-seeded Lin Yu-Ting of Chinese-Taipei in the quarterfinals.

Petecio, however, could not overcome Japan's Sena Irie in the final, losing via unanimous decision.

Still, she made history as the first Filipina boxer to win an Olympic medal. Her silver was also the country's first boxing medal in the Olympics since Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco also won silver in Atlanta in 1996.

But Petecio is determined to improve upon her silver medal, especially now that she already knows what it takes to make it to the Olympics.

At the moment, however, Petecio and the rest of the boxing team are completing their quarantine requirements in Tagaytay, after which she plans to take some time off to rest.

"Ang isa pong sinabi po sa amin na, kailangan namin mag-rest po muna. Kasi siyempre, ilang buwan din po kaming halos nakikipag-patayan sa training po. So kailangan din ng rest po ng katawan, kasi po baka pag na-sobrahan, injury na po ang abot," said Petecio.

"Pero anytime naman po kami, kung sinabi nilang back to training po, balik po kami kaagad. Wala pong problema po," she assured.

