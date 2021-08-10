Zhang “The Warrior” Lipeng understands that Eduard “Landslide” Folayang is much more than what he showed in his previous performances.

The pair of icons are set to duke it out in the main event of the previously recorded ONE: Battleground II, which airs this Friday from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Zhang comes in having won 21 of his previous 24 bouts, making him one of the top debutants in ONE.

Folayang, on the other hand, dropped five of his last bouts -- although the Chinese mixed martial artist understands that it doesn’t reflect what Folayang will bring to the match.

“Folayang is a fighter with excellent stand-up techniques. Because he used to practice wushu sanda, every punch and every kick he throws is hefty. To fight him, I have to be ready at all times,” said Zhang.

“Folayang’s stand-up skills are very good. I saw he knocked out many people when I watched his [competitions]. But [he also has] ground skills. After someone took him down, he could get up very fast. He also did an outstanding job on some of the ground control movements.”

But while “The Warrior” respects Folayang’s skills on the feet, he believes he has the edge on the ground. And it’s something that he plans to exploit, especially with 13 of his 30 wins coming by submission.

“Folayang’s weakness is his ground skill, such as his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which is not so outstanding compared with his other skills,” Zhang said.

“Ground skill is one of my strengths, so it may be the crucial point of this match. In his past five [losses], he was submitted by his opponents in three of them. But in four of my last five wins, I submitted my opponents.

“Therefore, I would say this may be a key point of this match. I might try to take him down to win it.”

Whether he brings it to the ground or not, Zhang expects a highly entertaining bout to further introduce him to the ONE audience.

After all, he knows that a win over a celebrated icon like Folayang will get him close to the top.

"I’m going to have a great match against Folayang. He always fights aggressively with heavy punches and heavy kicks. My style is pretty [aggressive] as well, so it will be an exciting fight and we will give our best to the fans of ONE Championship,” Zhang said.

“I want to prove myself in ONE through my debut fight, and prove my skills and strength. This is the start of my challenge for the ONE lightweight world title belt.”

