John Riel Casimero all smiles before starting a training session at Wild Card.

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is looking fit and lean ahead of his title clash with Cuban counterpunching specialist Guillermo Rigondeaux this weekend.

Casimero is already done with the heavy part of his training and is now just sweating it out to shed off the excess pounds.

In his most recent YouTube post, the blonde-haired fighter has noticeably lost weight but maintained muscle mass.

"'Yung katawan ko parang Hulk Hogan na," quipped "Quadro Alas."

Casimero has to make the 118-pound limit this Friday (Saturday, Manila time), the eve of his 12-round tiff with Rigondeaux.

The power puncher from Ormoc believes his heavy hands and work rate will be too much for the 40-year-old Rigondeaux.

“I want this to be a fight. The fans want this to be a fight. I hope Rigondeaux doesn’t run. If he does, this will be a boring fight. His old fights are no good. All he does is run, run, run. I want the Rigondeaux that doesn’t run, the one that boxes and fights," Casimero said in a previous interview.

Meanwhile, Rigondeaux said he does not worry about the Filipino's punching power.

The Cuban believes he will render Casimero's punching power useless by using his slick counterpunching skills.

He also claimed he will have the last laugh despite all the trash-talk heaped onto him by Casimero's camp.

“I’m not a big trash-talker,” Rigondeaux said in Boxing Scene. “It’s not about like, ‘Oh, what’s he gonna do? Or what I’m gonna do,’ or whatever people wanna say beforehand." (LINK ON BOXING SCENE https://www.boxingscene.com/guillermo-rigondeaux-casimeros-power-no-concern-me-whatsoever--159750)

"You know what? I’ll see you on the 14th at Dignity Health Center. I’ll see you in the ring and then you’ll see the real Rigondeaux, just like you want. But in the meantime, I’m just focusing again on what I’m doing, on my job and that’s the long and the short of it. Anything else is pure talk.”

