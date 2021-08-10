Pinay Tennis ace Alex Eala. Courtesy of Winners Open Facebook page

MANILA — Following her second-round finish in her first WTA 250 tournament in Romania last week, Alex Eala of the Philippines advanced 134 places to secure a career-high ranking of World No. 505.

The 16-year-old Filipino ace began the year as World No. 1185.

With her rise in the rankings, Eala embarked on a mission to qualify for this week’s W25 Koksijde - Flanders Ladies Trophy, a clay tournament, in Belgium.

Eala, the 10th seed in the qualifying draw, easily eliminated 19-year-old World No. 1445 Sevil Yuldasheva of Uzbekistan, 6-0, 6-1, in the first round.

She tried to stage a comeback victory in the second round but fell short against World No. 842 Taylor Ng of the United States. The 26-year-old American moved on to the main draw after posting a 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 win on Monday.

Last week, Eala was World No. 639 at the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, where she won her first WTA main draw match as a wildcard.

She ousted Paula Ormaechea of Argentina, then the World No. 209, before losing to Mayar Sherif of Egypt, then the World No. 119.

Eala will be returning to Spain not only as a scholar of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Mallorca, but also as a hopeful in the W25 Ourense hard court tournament of the Women’s ITF World Tennis Tour.

She is among the qualifiers who will see action at Club Santo Domingo on August 15 and 16, in hopes of claiming another professional title to add to her maiden championship at the W15 Manacor.

On the juniors side, Eala is also enjoying a career-best ranking of No. 2 after she bagged the singles and doubles titles at the JA Milan 61° Trofeo Bonfiglio in Italy last month.

The top Asian female junior tennister first became the juniors No. 2 in October 2020 after reaching the semifinals of the Roland Garros girls’ singles tournament.

She found success in Roland Garros 2021 where she clinched the girls’ doubles grand slam crown the Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia. This is her second junior grand slam title after her 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles championship with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia.

RELATED VIDEO