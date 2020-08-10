UAAP: Ateneo's Wong hopes to make 'right decision' on final year

MANILA, Philippines -- After sitting out the UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament due to injury, Ateneo de Manila University setter Deanna Wong has yet to truly think about returning to the Lady Eagles for her final year of eligibility.

Wong, the Best Setter in Season 80, helped Ateneo win the championship in Season 81. A couple of months after the tournament, she discovered that she had a stress fracture in her right shin that eventually kept her out of Season 82.

"When I found out about my injury, parang sabi ko hindi ako makalaro," Wong said in an appearance on "Volleyball DNA" with Anton Roxas and Denden Lazaro. "People were saying na kaya pa, kasi it was June, July pa when I found out. Sabi nila, kaya pang humabol sa UAAP."

"I didn't want to rush my injury, kasi nga baka 'pag balik ko ng laro, baka lumalala," she said. "So I said na, sige, huwag muna, pahinga muna ako. Kasi I didn't wanna risk it talaga."

As it turned out, Wong did not miss much -- Ateneo played just two games in Season 82 before the tournament was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Lady Eagles opened their title defense with a sweep of University of the Philippines before losing to archrivals De La Salle University in four sets. Sophomore playmaker Jaja Maraguinot was the starting setter in both games.

Wong has since confirmed that she will play for Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), although it remains to be seen when the league's fourth season will start as the health crisis has hampered their plans.

She still has one more season of eligibility left in the UAAP, but Wong admits that she has yet to even think about returning to the Lady Eagles.

"As of now, I really have no idea," Wong answered when asked by Roxas of her possible return. "It's not on my mind yet."

"Kasi, 'yung iniisip ko is to go back to my playing form, lalo na galing from an injury. So that's what I'm thinking," she added.

Nonetheless, Wong is not ruling out a comeback.

"If time will ano na maglalaro ako, pwede naman. Pero ayun, there are also other reasons to consider siguro before deciding," she said.

"Hopefully, I'll be able to make the right decision naman. Pero, as of now, wala pa namang commitment or what."

