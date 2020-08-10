UAAP: Adamson coach Pumaren advices Jerrick Ahanmisi to watch film of Renren Ritualo

Adamson guard Jerrick Ahanmisi. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University head coach Franz Pumaren is very proud of how Jerrick Ahanmisi has developed from an under-the-radar prospect into one of the best shooters in the collegiate scene.

Ahanmisi tried out at several universities before being picked up by Pumaren. He made an immediate impact for the Soaring Falcons, and in Season 81, he made it to the UAAP Mythical Team after averaging 18.0 points per game, and shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

"Si Jerrick tried out for several schools, and they didn't get him," Pumaren said during a recent appearance on the "Coaches Unfiltered" podcast.

"Probably because he was not ready to be a college player. Kasi 'yun iba, they're thinking, they want 'yung ready na eh," he added. "But with Jerrick, probably when they saw him, sabi, he's still a project. But when he started practicing with us, we were able to develop him."

"I guess the rest is history," Pumaren said.

Nonetheless, Pumaren knows that Ahanmisi still has much to work on. The guard took a big step back in Season 82, as his production and efficiency dropped. After making it to the Mythical Team the year before, Ahanmisi averaged just 13.07 points on 33.84% shooting last season.

When Adamson was eliminated from the Final 4 race, Ahanmisi offered no excuses for his poor performances, and only confirmed that he would return for his final year with the Soaring Falcons.

For Pumaren, the one thing that Ahanmisi can do in order to reach the next level is to be more assertive.

"Si Jerrick is too nice eh," Pumaren said bluntly.

"I think ang kailangan niyang i-improve eh medyo maging selfish siya, maging assertive siya. Maging swapang," he explained. "Bottomline, down the stretch, he should at least ask for the ball kaya lang he's too nice eh."

Pumaren wants Ahanmisi to be a bit more "cocky," not to the point of arrogance, but just to be more confident.

In order to learn this, he told his young guard to watch videos of one of his best players -- De La Salle University legend Renren Ritualo.

Now an assistant coach with Adamson, Ritualo won four championships with the Green Archers and his No. 4 jersey retired by the school upon his graduation.

"He (Ritualo) is a winner, as we all know. That's one thing I have been telling Jerrick eh -- you should try to get the old games of Renren and try to watch it," said Pumaren.

"Alam naman natin si Renren, kung gaano kakapal ang mukha niya down the stretch eh. He's one of the cockiest players, talagang trash-talker 'yan noon pa eh," he added.

To encourage Ahanmisi to be more assertive inside the court, Pumaren gave him more responsibility and made him the team's captain in his final season.

"This coming season, he'll be the captain ball of our tema so more likely, he will start being more assertive. 'Yun lang naman ang kulang sa kanya eh. Kailangan lang may konting yabang. 'Yun lang naman," said Pumaren.

