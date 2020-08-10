Golf: Jason Day settles in tie for 4th at PGA Championship

Jason Day finished with a 66, but a bogeyless final round wasn't enough for a PGA Championship win on Sunday (US time).

Day, who closed with a 10-under 270, finished in a tie for 4th to 8th places with four Americans.

The Australia-raised Filipino gave himself a chance at least for a playoff in a closely contested leaderboard at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, but Collin Morikawa of the United States charged ahead in the last 5 holes -- highlighted by an eagle on the 16th -- to win.

Morikawa outshot a world-class field to capture his first major title by two strokes.

The 23-year-old from California fired a 6-under 64 final round to finish on 267.

Morikawa drove the green at the par-4 16th to set up an epic eagle that provided his margin of victory.

Third-round leader Dustin Johnson had to settle for a tie for second with England's Paul Casey. Johnson shot a 68 and Casey closed with a 66 to reach 11-under 269.

Joining Day at joint 4th were Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler, three shots adrift of Morikawa.

Morikawa had four birdies, including two in his first four holes as he got off to a hot start. But it was his eagle at No. 16 that separated him from the tight pack at the top of the leaderboard.

Brooks Koepka failed in his bid for a historic three peat.

The two-time defending PGA champion got off to a woeful start with four bogeys on the front nine en route to a four-over 74.

Tiger Woods rebounded from a frustrating third round to shoot a 67 and finish one under for the tournament.

Woods struggled on the greens early in the tournament, but found his putting groove Sunday, needing just 21 putts in the fourth round.

