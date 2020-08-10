NBA: Warriors' Green fined over Booker 'tampering' comments

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers prior to his game against on February 27, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Jed Jacobsohn, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.

LOS ANGELES -- Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 under anti-tampering rules following his remarks about Phoenix Suns ace Devin Booker, the NBA said Sunday.

Green was hit with the fine for comments made during his appearance as a guest analyst on TNT television on August 7, in which he suggested Booker should leave Phoenix.

"It's great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well but get my man out of Phoenix," Green said during the broadcast.

"It's not good for him, it's not good for his career. Sorry Chuck, but they gotta get Book out of Phoenix.

"I need my man to be somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win because he's that type of player."

The NBA has strict rules concerning player-to-player tampering, and prior to the 2019-2020 season had vowed to crack down on any breach of its regulations.

