NBA: Rivers, Rockets dismiss also-ran Kings

Austin Rivers notched a career-best 41 points, and the Houston Rockets overpowered the Sacramento Kings, 129-112, for their fourth win in five games inside the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World complex, Sunday (US time).

Rivers made 14 of 20 shots, including six three-pointers, and added six rebounds and four assists off the bench to pace the Rockets.

Thanks to his performance, the Rockets barely missed All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was rested for the game.

James Harden added 32 points, eight rebounds, and seven dimes. Houston improved to 4-1 since the NBA restart.

For the Kings, it was their fifth loss inside the bubble. Sacramento is already eliminated from playoff contention, following San Antonio's win earlier in the day against New Orleans and Portland's victory over Philadelphia.

The Kings were the better team in the first quarter, out-scoring Houston 36-23. But the Rockets controlled the middle frames, 70-35, to take over the game. They would go on to lead by as much as 24 points.

De'Aaron Fox had 26 points and nine assists, while Buddy Hield scored 16 points in a reserve role for the Kings.

This marks the 14th season in a row that Sacramento will not play in the postseason.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).