NBA: Raptors bounce back; West play-in race heats up, as Grizzlies lose

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, and the Toronto Raptors broke loose in the third quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-99 on Sunday (US time).

It was the Raptors' 50th win of the season, their 5th straight year accomplishing the feat.

Meanwhile, Memphis' loss meant the Grizzlies, who remained in 8th place in the West, kept the race for play-in spots wide open.

Fresh off a defeat to the Boston Celtics that saw them trail by as many as 40 points, the Raptors clamped down on the Grizzlies to bounce back.

Toronto posted an 18-point lead at one point, but Memphis threatened with an 11-1 run in the fourth quarter to come to within 95-82 with 3:33 on the clock.

Siakam stemmed the tide with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Norman Powell added 16 points off the bench for Toronto.

Dillion Brooks paced the Grizzlies with 25 points.

In the day's first game, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the already-ousted Washington Wizards 121-103.

