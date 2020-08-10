NBA: Nets overcome Clippers despite Kawhi's 39 points

The Brooklyn Nets claimed a confidence-boosting triumph on Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Clippers, 129-120, despite a 39-point effort from All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.

The Nets set the tone of the game with a 45-point first quarter, but Leonard brought the Clippers back in the contest. Brooklyn had just a four-point lead, 98-94, heading into the payoff period.

But Tyler Johnson nailed back-to-back triples to open the quarter, giving the Nets a 10-point cushion, 104-94, and they nursed that advantage all the way to the final buzzer, despite Leonard's efforts to bring the Clippers close.

A pair of free throws from Leonard made it a six-point game, 122-116, with 1:21 to go, but Johnson also nailed two charities of his own, then drilled the dagger three-pointer with 25.3 seconds left for a 127-116 advantage.

Johnson had 21 points off the bench, making five three-pointers. Caris LeVert led the Nets with 27 points and 13 assists, while Joe Harris had 25 points.

Jarrett Allen added 16 points and 16 rebounds. Brooklyn shot 55.3% from the field, and improved to 4-2 inside the bubble.

Leonard also had six assists and four rebounds, while Lou Williams had 18 points off the bench. All-Star guard Paul George was rested in the game.

