NBA: Jayson Tatum clutch in Celtics OT victory over Magic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2020 07:51 AM | Updated as of Aug 10 2020 09:27 AM

Gordon Hayward scored 31 points, and Jayson Tatum added 29 along with crucial baskets in regulation and overtime to lead the Boston Celtics to a 122-119 win over the Orlando Magic Sunday (US time).

His team behind by 5 in the last 40 seconds, Tatum sank a triple then followed that up with the game-tying fadeaway jumper with 4.2 seconds on the clock.

He effectively forced an extension with a block on Terrence Ross' 3-point attempt.

In overtime, Tatum accounted for half of Boston's 10 points, including a long jumper that made it 120-117 in the Celtics' favor and put the Magic on their heels. 

After an exchange of baskets, Orlando had a chance to extend the game further, but Nikola Vucavic missed his shot from downtown.

Vucevic tallied 26 points to lead the currently 8th-seeded Magic, who hung with a Celtics team that destroyed No. 2 seed the Toronto Raptors in their previous game.

