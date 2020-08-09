NBA: Jayson Tatum clutch in Celtics OT victory over Magic

Gordon Hayward scored 31 points, and Jayson Tatum added 29 along with crucial baskets in regulation and overtime to lead the Boston Celtics to a 122-119 win over the Orlando Magic Sunday (US time).

His team behind by 5 in the last 40 seconds, Tatum sank a triple then followed that up with the game-tying fadeaway jumper with 4.2 seconds on the clock.

He effectively forced an extension with a block on Terrence Ross' 3-point attempt.

In overtime, Tatum accounted for half of Boston's 10 points, including a long jumper that made it 120-117 in the Celtics' favor and put the Magic on their heels.

After an exchange of baskets, Orlando had a chance to extend the game further, but Nikola Vucavic missed his shot from downtown.

Vucevic tallied 26 points to lead the currently 8th-seeded Magic, who hung with a Celtics team that destroyed No. 2 seed the Toronto Raptors in their previous game.

