Coach Beau? Garcia says it will benefit Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine head coach Caloy Garcia believes Beau Belga will do a fine job in his first coaching stint with University of Santo Tomas (UST).

In March, UST head coach Aldin Ayo confirmed that he had added Belga to his coaching staff to teach the Tigers' big men -- a group that includes reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Soulemane Chabi Yo.

During an appearance on "2OT" recently, Garcia said that Belga's basketball IQ will serve him well in his maiden coaching job.

"Matalino siya, he thinks out of the box really quick," Garcia said. "As a coach, he will be a good motivator for the bigs, turuan niya kung paano maging physical. He'll be a good motivator for big men."

Garcia feels that this will also benefit Rain or Shine, because it will give Belga the opportunity to see the game from a different perspective.

The coach is hopeful that once Belga experiences what it's like on the other side of the bench, he will gain an even greater appreciation for the Rain or Shine coaching staff.

"Players tend to just have to be in shape, be ready, learn the system. But coaching is a totally different ball game," Garcia explained.

"If Beau starts with UST and we're still playing in the first conference or any other conference, he would understand the communication level between coach and player," he added.

"Minsan, it's really hard, like I said, with his emotions. Pero once he gets into that, he would understand kung anong perspective ng coach sometimes."

Garcia has great confidence in Belga's abilities, even though he admits that his player's burst of emotions can at times be detrimental to the team.

"With Beau kasi, ano 'yan eh, parang give and take ka with Beau. There are things na may mga antics siya na you'll get mad at. 'Yung timing ng galit niya, minsan out of control siya, he doesn't look at the timing of what happens," he said.

"Pero the nice thing with Beau is, alam mo, like he can bring down the ball. Kaya niya eh, kaya niyang buhatin 'yung team eh," he added. "I think it gives us a different look when Beau brings down the ball, kasi it takes away the pressure from the guards. Matalino siyang maglaro, he knows where to go."

