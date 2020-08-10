Calvin Abueva turned down offers from Thailand, Japan: 'Ibibigay ko ang laro ko sa PBA'

Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva revealed that he received offers from at least two different foreign leagues when he got suspended from the PBA last year.

Abueva has not played in the PBA since June 2019, when the Commissioner's Office gave him an indefinite ban after a series of on-court incidents.

Speaking to former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on "Power & Play" last Saturday, Abueva said he has been getting offers from other leagues both here and abroad.

"Maraming nago-offer, since na-suspend ako -- dito sa MPBL, or sa Thailand, dito sa Japan," said Abueva.

"The Beast" even posted a screen capture of a message on his Instagram stories, purportedly an offer to play in Japan's B.League. This came after former Ateneo de Manila University star Thirdy Ravena signed a contract as an Asian import with the San-En NeoPhoenix, the first Filipino player to do so.

But Abueva said he turned down all offers.

"Hindi pa po ako umo-oo sa mga 'yan... May dapat po akong tapusin dito sa problema ko, bago po ako kukunin ng iba," he explained. "At least, tapos na ang problema ko."

"Ang sa akin po, dito po ako sumikat, siyempre, dito rin po ako magtatapos. Kung aalis kang bigla-bigla na may problema ka dito, pagbalik mo, sirang-sira ka na," he added.

"Ibibigay ko po ang laro ko sa PBA," he vowed.

Abueva has been working towards getting reinstated, diligently following the tasks set for him by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial. This includes getting a drug test, doing community service, and attending therapy sessions with a psychologist.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic closed down businesses and halted sporting events, Abueva had already gone to two of the six sessions required of him.

The Phoenix forward told Eala that aside from getting reinstated in the PBA, he also hopes to regain his slot in the Philippine national team program.

Abueva was part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that brawled with visiting Australia in July 2018 during the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers. He was given a six-game ban from all FIBA events, and has not been included in a Gilas pool since.

"Talagang iniisip ko sa pagbalik ko na makapag-laro ako ng maayos at mapasama po ulit ako sa Gilas," he said.

"Kahit na ano po nangyari, at least andoon pa rin 'yung puso ko na makasama sa national team," Abueva added. "Ako, proud na proud ako sa sarili ko na gusto ko po ulit makasama sa Philippine team."

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).