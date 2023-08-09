Photo from Shakey’s Super League media bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses vented their ire on the hapless University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas and took an easy win in Game 1 of their bronze medal series in the 2023 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals.

The Golden Tigresses barely broke a sweat in the 25-15, 25-22, 25-15 rampage over Perpetual to move a win away from taking the third place at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday.

Regina Jurado paced UST with 19 points while rookie Angeline Poyos continued to flaunt her powerful attacks to finish with 13 markers.

According to head coach Kungfu Reyes, his squad brought the needed confidence they learned from their heartbreaking semifinal loss to the De La Salle Lady Spikers, where UST squandered several match points in the fourth set before losing steam in the ultra-extended fifth frame.

“Yung learning nalang nila ‘yung confidence level nila. Kaya nga namin ito, ito pa? Ang importante, tinatrabaho nila. Yun naman yun. Lahat ng learning na nadala, kailangan tapusin namin ‘yung laro,” he said.

After a convincing opening-set performance, UST faced a greater challenge in the succeeding set as the Lady Altas held a 21-20 lead off a Tigresses error.

But Perpetual committed a mistake too before Poyos hammered a through-the-block hit for a 22-21 reversal. She, then, put the team at set point with another strong hit before their opponent touched the net to end the second frame.

It was all UST in the third as they established an 8-2 start, highlighted by a couple of aces from Jonna Perdido.

Perpetual would draw near to the Tigresses, 10-12, but Xyza Gula showcased her own offensive skills with back-to-back attacks for an 18-12 breather. She would score an ace in the latter part of the game for a commanding 23-14 separation.

Mary Rhose Dapol was the lone bright spot for the Lady Altas with 12 points.

UST can secure the bronze in the preseason tilt should they win in Game 2 on Saturday, August 12, in the same venue.

