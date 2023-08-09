PBA to continue lending players to Gilas for Asiad, Olympic bid

Gilas Pilipinas applauds the crowd after their win over Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA -- The Philippine Basketball Association has assured Gilas Pilipinas of its support even beyond FIBA World Cup 2023.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will continue to back Gilas Pilipinas in its campaign in next month's Asian Games and if fortunate enough, should it qualify to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The league has already made adjustments to its calendar by moving the Season 48 opener to mid-October to give way to the country's campaign in the World Cup and the 19th edition of the Asiad in Hangzhou, China.

"Patuloy po nating sinusuportahan ang Gilas. Kung ano ang kailangan ng national team ay tinutugunan po natin," said Marcial.

But Marcial said he has yet to discuss with national coach Chot Reyes as to whether Gilas will retain the current pool training for the World Cup for the Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 Asiad.

"Hindi ko alam kung sinong players ang gagamitin niya dun (Asiad), kung yung Gilas na gagamitin niya sa World Cup or bago na," said Marcial. "Wala pa, pero kung ano ang kailangan ni coach Chot ay tutulong ang PBA."

So far it is only naturalized player Justin Brownlee who will be surely be retained for Hangzhou.

On the other handm Gilas is also eyeing a no. 1 finish among the competing Asian countries in the World Cup for an outright berth to next year's Paris Olympics.

Should that happen, the PBA vows to back the national team program.

"Sa palagay ko naman papayag ang board, sinuportahan nga natin ang World Cup tapos makakapasok pa tayo sa Olympics," said Marcial.

"Yun ang pangarap ng lahat ng Pilipino na makapasok sa Olympics. Siguradong susuportahan namin ang national team."

The Philippines is looking for its first Olympic appearance since the 1972 edition in Munich, Germany.

