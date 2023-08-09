Wilcon celebrates its third place finish. PBA Images

MANILA — Wilcon Depot finally made a podium finish at the sixth leg of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference on Tuesday at Ayala Malls Trinoma in Quezon City.

Helping them achieve this feat was the returning Keith Datu, who put up eight points and three rebounds as they defeated the Meralco Bolts in the Battle for Third place, 16-13.

Aiding him was Louie Vigil who scored four points in the victory that awarded them the Php 30,000 cash prize.

But even after the win, team mentor Anton Altamirano said that it only made his team hungrier as they head to the Grand Finals on Sunday at the Ayala Malls Market! Market!

"We're happy to finally make it to the top three, but we're not satisfied yet. We know we still have grounds to gain and we're ready to give it our all come the Grand Finals next week," he said, while also dedicating the win to team manager Eric Altamirano who celebrated his 57th birthday.

After their Leg 5 exit, Wilcon took care of business right from the jump, scoring Pool victories over Pioneer, 18-11, Meralco, 19-15, and Purefoods, 21-17.

Vigil then scorched NorthPort with 11 points as the guest team took the 21-11 quarterfinal win, just before losing steam when they absorbed a 21-13 loss against eventual champions TNT Triple Giga in the semifinal round.

Still, the third-place finish will be a huge boost as it allowed them to enter the Grand Finals as the sixth seed with 281 tour points.