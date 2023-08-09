Not enough support for PH athletes, Marcos Jr admits

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the awarding of incentives to Team Philippines medalists in Cambodia SEA Games and ASEAN PARAGAMES at the Ceremonial Hall of the Malacañan Palace on Wednesday, August 09, 2023. (KJ ROSALES/PPA POOL)

Despite this, Marcos praises athletes: 'Ang ganda ganda pa rin ng resulta'

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr on Wednesday admitted that government is not giving enough support to Filipino athletes despite the “honor and pride” they bring to the Philippines

In his speech during the giving of incentives to athletes who won medals during the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games, Marcos said that despite the lack of support, these athletes succeeded in the competitions.

“I am always a little embarrassed when I see that we are not supporting our athletes and our coaches and our trainers and all the support groups. Even their families. Alam naman natin, hindi kayo naging champion na nag-iisa," said the President.

"At marami ang tumulong sa inyo para kayo ay maging champion. Marami ang nagsakripisyo, iyong ating mga coach, sino ang nagpapakain sa inyo, iyong mga magulang ninyo,” he added.

“Kung iniisip ko, sinasabi ko sa sarili ko, karamihan diyan hindi natin natulungan. Talagang kung saan-saan na lang kumukuha ng suporta. Nakakahiya. Pero ganoon pa rin ang resulta, ang ganda ganda pa rin ng resulta,” he said.

Marcos assured the athletes that his administration is committed to support them, as well as those who helped them, so that they may continue to thrive in their respective sports.

"Kaya asahan ninyo na sa administrasyon na ito ay gagawin natin ang lahat para masuportahan natin at maipalabas natin ang kagalingan, ang husay ng ating atleta,” he said.

“Kaya’t gumawa kami ng paraan at gagawa kami ng plano na susuportahan natin lalo na Philippine team na athletes at coaches and trainers at saka mga nutritionist at tsaka pati na mga driver pati na… lahat,” he added.

Over 900 Filipino athletes competed in the recent SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games held last May and June 2023 in Cambodia, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

Philippines placed 5th in the overall medal tally, winning a total of 58 and 34 gold medals, respectively.

State-run Philippine News Agency had said the government would give P74 million in cash incentives for the medalists, which includes the P14 million for Para Games medalists.