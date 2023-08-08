It will be La Salle vs. Adamson in the 2023 Shakey's Super League National Invitational Finals. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- De La Salle University and Adamson University will lock horns in the opening game of the 2023 Shakey's Super League National Invitational Finals, Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Spikers and the Lady Falcons both look to draw first blood in the best-of-3 finals, with La Salle aiming for another crown to add to the UAAP championship that they already won earlier this year.

First serve is at 4:00 p.m.

At 2 p.m, the University of Santo Tomas and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta tie knot in the bronze-medal match, also under a best-of-three format.

La Salle will be the favorites but Adamson is not lacking in confidence after a third-place finish in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, along with an impressive run in the SSL under new coach JP Yude.

The Lady Spikers swept their way to the Final 4, where they needed five sets to survive the University of Santo Tomas. Adamson, meanwhile, has not dropped a set in the tournament and swept Perpetual Help in the other semis pairing.

La Salle is playing without UAAP rookie-MVP Angel Canino and ace libero Justine Jazareno, while veterans Jolina dela Cruz, Mars Alba and Fifi Sharma have all turned professional. Adamson, for its part, lost a handful of players including Trisha Tubu and Kate Santiago to the Premier Volleyball League.

"Kailangan paghandaan at aralin namin 'yung Adamson kasi marami rin nawala sa kanila tulad sa amin. Unfamiliar din sa amin kasi puro bago 'yung players nila. Kailangan malaman namin 'yung tendencies nila," said La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

Sans their top scorer in Canino, La Salle has relied on the twin towers of Shevana Laput and Thea Gagate patrolling the net as well as Alleiah Malaluan spearheading their attack.

Lucille Almonte, Lorene Toring and Ayesha Juegos as well as rookie Red Bascon have been leading the way for the Lady Falcons.

"We'll be prepared against La Salle. We must continue the process. We must endure it. Mahirap talaga. Si Lord na bahala sa resulta ng paghihirap namin," said Yude.