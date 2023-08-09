Japan whips Gilas Women for Jones Cup title

The Gilas Pilipinas Women during the FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A. FIBA Asia/Handout/File.

The Philippine women's basketball team succumbed to Japan in its final assignment in the 2023 William Jones Cup for Women on Wednesday at the Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei.

The Gilas Pilipinas women's squad absorbed a 95-88 loss to Chanson, ending its campaign with a 1-5 record.

The nationals were still up, 69-65, going tot he final quarter.

But the Japanese squad ramped up its offense in the final 10 minutes and seized control of the game.

Jack Animam paced Gilas with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Janine Pontejos chipped in 20 markers.

But these weren't enough to upset the Japanese.

Takano Hashikota waxed hot from the three-point range, knocking down eight from there to finish with 32 points. Koike Haruke added 14 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds.

Chanson ended the tourney with an immaculate 5-0 record. The Japanese team secured the Jones Cup title.

Gilas' lone victory was against Iran.