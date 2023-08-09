Gilas Women look to end Jones Cup stint on high note

The Philippine women’s national basketball team will be looking to end their 2023 William Jones Cup stint on a high note as they face Japan.

Gilas will attempt to bounce back after they failed to complete their comeback and endured a 65-59 loss against Korea on Tuesday in Taiwan.

Facing a 57-41 deficit to start the final quarter, the Philippines attempted to gain footing by limiting Busan BNK Sum to only eight markers in the fourth frame and cutting their lead to six.

Spearheading the Filipina hoopers were Kacey Dela Rosa, Janine Pontejos, and Jack Animam, but their attack proved to be too late as the squad fell to 1-3 in the standings.

Dela Rosa top-scored for Gilas with an impressive 14-point, 15-rebound game, while Pontejos put up 12, six of which came in the last quarter. Animam poured all of her four points in the fourth, while also grabbing 10 boards.

Next up for the nationals is a matchup against 16-time Women’s Japan Basketball League champion Chanson V-Magic later at 3 p.m.

