Filipinas’ Reina Bonta receives hero’s welcome in Dumaguete

MANILA — Reina Bonta of the Philippine women's national football team received a hero’s welcome upon the 24-year-old defender’s arrival in Dumaguete following her 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign with the Filipinas.

Dumaguete City is where her Filipino grandmother Cynthia was born, and Reina was also recently named as an ‘honorary daughter’ of the city, as per the squad’s social media post.

During her stay in the city, she was warmly welcomed by the people, and among them are Dumeguete’s young and up-and-coming football stars.

Bonta also paid a visit to Silliman University.

Meanwhile, her father, California attorney general Rob Bonta, was born in Quezon City in 1971.

The Filipino-American father and daughter duo both played collegiate football at Yale University, with the former opting to pursue a career in law and politics after college, while the latter chose to play professionally and is now a center-back for Brazilian Série A1 club Santos FC.

The younger Bonta made her Philippine national women’s team debut in 2022 during their Costa Rica training camp, one of the team’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup.

She previously expressed how she dedicates her historic stint with the Filipinas to her grandmother, father, and the Filipino youth hopefuls.

“Wearing the jersey for my lola, dad, and the young girls watching in the Philippines who will be wearing it next. World Cup bound. Para Sa Bayan!” she wrote on her Instagram account.



