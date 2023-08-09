The Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan in this photo taken on December 11, 2019. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has finalized its plans to provide 400 buses for ticket holders who will watch the Gilas Pilipinas-Dominican Republic tiff live at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on August 25.

As the Local Organizing Committee's preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 enter the homestretch, deputy event director Erika Dy bared that the vehicles will be placed in strategic locations throughout Metro Manila to provide fans a convenient ride to the venue for the home squad’s World Cup opener.

“That’s a go. That’s going to ease traffic because we are going to lessen the private vehicles in the area,” Dy said on Tuesday.

“There are eight pick-up points. We might add a few more. Usually, they are the big malls and big transportation hubs.”

The official list of pick-up points shall be publicized in a few days. It is expected to include the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), Market! Market! in BGC, Taguig, SM North EDSA and Ayala Cloverleaf in the north, and more.

The Philippines is trying to break the FIBA World Cup attendance record during Gilas' opener at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena.

The current record stands at 32,616 which was the count during the gold medal match of the 1994 Toronto, Canada edition between the United States and Russia.

Dy also added that thanks largely to coordination with different government units, issues caused mainly by metro traffic have been addressed.

“We’re getting there. We’re 17 days away. As noted earlier, it was really the traffic that is the main concern,” Dy added. “Medyo mas okay na right now.”

As for the next two weeks, Dy said the local organizing committee will focus on simulating travel from the delegates’ hotels to the Mall of Asia Arena and to the Araneta Coliseum, respectively.

-- Clarkson back in Manila --

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is already in town to join the nationals for the final stages of their preparations for the World Cup.

The Philippines is coming off a pocket tournament in China where it posted a 3-1 record against Iran and Senegal. The squad is set to face Mexico in another tune-up match later this month.

“I’m just excited to be with the team again,” Clarkson remarked shortly after his NAIA arrival Tuesday.

Clarkson will already be checked into Gilas’ official hotel for the duration of the tournament.

Gilas’ designated naturalized player suited up for two games during the World Cup Asian Qualifiers, averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

Dy said that national teams competing in Manila will arrive starting on August 17, with logistical plans already in place.

“Naka-set na lahat. We have all their arrival dates already. Nakatimbre na ‘yan sa ating airport personnel and security. Ready na tayo diyan,” Dy shared. “We expect the first team to arrive on the 17th.”

