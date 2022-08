Guest team KingWhale Taipei is now 2-0 in the PVL Invitational Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- KingWhale Taipei showed their poise down the stretch in outlasting PLDT for their second straight win in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Playing for a second straight day, KingWhale recovered from a four-point hole in the fifth set to stun the High Speed Hitters, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13.

They improved to 2-0 in the Invitational, after sweeping Army Black Mamba in their debut on Monday.