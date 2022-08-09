PVL: KingWhale coach impressed by PLDT's Pascua

KingWhale coach Teng Yen-Min gave PLDT coach George Pascua souvenir volleyballs after their match in the PVL Invitational Conference. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT head coach George Pascua more than held his own in matching wits with KingWhale's Teng Yen-Min, when their squads faced off in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

Teng and KingWhale prevailed, but just barely: they overhauled a four-point deficit in the fifth set to break the hearts of the High Speed Hitters, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13, on Tuesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The result kept KingWhale unbeaten in the semifinals, but afterward, their coach had nothing but praise and gratitude for PLDT.

"Today's competition made us learn. It taught us many things," Teng said through a translator after their triumph. "Their coach is very smart, the PLDT coach."

Teng made sure to seek out Pascua after the match and give the PLDT mentor souvenir volleyballs, while again expressing her gratitude for a match well-played.

Pascua, for his part, appreciated the kind words offered by his opposite number.

"Na-appreciate ko 'yun, kasi we coaches, magkakaiba kami. Natutuwa naman ako at na-recognize ako ng coach ng foreign team," said Pascua. "Isa 'yan sa mga motivation ko para pagbutihan pa, kasi nare-recognize ng ibang coaches 'yung pinaghirapan natin."

Pascua was admittedly disappointed that his team fell short; a win over KingWhale would have put them a step closer towards a place in the gold medal match of the conference. Nonetheless, he said the experience should serve them well in the future.

"Siguro, hindi para sa amin talaga 'tong season na 'to. Kaya sabi ko doon sa mga players is, come back strong lagi," he said. "Tatlo lang naman 'yung sinabi ko kanina sa kanila. Three things lang: enjoy the game, play your game, and then go for the win. 'Yung win ang nawala, pero na-enjoy naman nila."

PLDT ended the semifinals with a 2-2 win-loss record, and they still have a slim chance of making the gold medal match should KingWhale lose their next two matches in straight sets.

