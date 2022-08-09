PBA: Cariaso, Converge part ways

From Jeffrey Cariaso's Instagram page

MANILA -- Jeffrey Cariaso is no longer the head coach of Converge in the PBA.

Cariaso, who became the head coach when the squad was still under the Alaska banner, broke the news on Instagram after meeting with team owner Dennis Uy.

"It is with utmost respect that I accept the decision of the Converge management to relieve me as the head coach of the FiberXers," he said.

"Changes like this come with a blessing of being a head coach. With my modest experience, I have learned to be more resilient and open to anything that the game throws my way."

He assured the team and its fans that he harbors no ill feeling despite his exit.

Cariaso, however, admitted he would have wanted more time to develop the young squad.

"I wish I had more time to get them there. My only hope is that I somehow put them on the right path," he said.

Converge was able to make it to the playoffs with a 5-6 record. But it ran straight to second seed and defending champion Talk 'N Text which handily eliminated the FibeXers, 116-92.

