PBA: Aldin Ayo says no formal commitment to Converge

MANILA, Philippines -- Aldin Ayo on Tuesday denied that he has agreed to become the next head coach of the Converge FiberXers, amid reports that he has been appointed to take over the PBA franchise.

Converge has parted ways with Jeffrey Cariaso, who called the shots for the team in its maiden PBA campaign in the All-Filipino Conference. It was soon reported that Ayo has been tasked to be the new coach, although a Converge spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from ABS-CBN News.

On his social media accounts on Tuesday night, Ayo said he has not made any commitment to the Converge franchise, as his focus is to take care of his ailing mother.

"I'm surprised. Things are happening so fast. I have not made any formal commitment to Converge," said Ayo, as posted on his Facebook and private Twitter account.

"This might just be like the rumored college/schools coaching that did not materialize," he added.

In the past months, Ayo was linked to the vacant San Beda University coaching position which eventually went to Yuri Escueta.

"I am preoccupied at the moment with the chemotherapy of my mother," Ayo stressed. "But I am flattered that I'm being considered as the head coach of the Converge FiberXers."

"This would be a big challenge and opportunity for any basketball coach, but I would like to seriously talk to my mother about it before deciding," he added.

Last week, Ayo formalized his departure from the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 basketball program to devote time to his mother, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Ayo won an NCAA title with his alma mater, the Colegio de San Juan de Letran, and a UAAP crown with De La Salle University in consecutive years.

However, his last coaching stint at the 5-on-5 level was mired in controversy, having stepped down from his post at the University of Santo Tomas in the wake of the team's training in Sorsogon during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

