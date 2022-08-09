Fourth-ranked ONE Championship flyweight contender Danny “The King” Kingad has faced the protagonists of ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, and he expects nothing but the best when they meet at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 27.

Reigning ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes looks to reassert his mastery over Demetrious Johnson in the main event of the card, and Kingad expects something different when the two men collide .

Kingad, who faced Moraes for the world title back in 2017, noted the champ’s improved stand-up and ability to find his range.

After all, it was Moraes’ range and striking that got him the win against Johnson last year, as he created distance on the feet while waiting for the one shot that changed the complexion of the match.

“Adriano is now much better on his feet. He’s more comfortable with his striking compared to before. He usually favored his grappling in his previous fights, but he’s now moving better in stand-up scenarios,” he said.

The Team Lakay star also had the pleasure of facing Johnson in 2019 in the final of the ONE flyweight Grand Prix, and he knows that the “Mighty Mouse” heading into the cage this time is far from the guy he met back then.

“DJ improves every day. He’s always working on something to get better. It’s almost impossible to see what his weaknesses are. He can also train with other elite fighters abroad, that’s why he’s always improving.”

With both fighters improving on a constant basis, Kingad can’t really see who’ll come out on top – but he knows that this rematch will bring out the best of both fighters.

“This rematch will, of course, be an exciting match. I think DJ’s been putting in the work because I saw on his social media posts that he’s been training with [Henry] Cejudo. I think Cejudo’s been helping DJ in his training,” he said.

“I really don’t know what will happen in this match, but I’m sure that this will be a great fight. There will surely be differences from their last match.”

