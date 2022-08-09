POC President Bambol Tolentino during the Road to Asian Games (RDAG) 2022 press conference held at the Hyatt Hotel in Pasay City. Handout photo

MANILA -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is looking to send representatives for all eight titles to be played in the Asian Games next year.

In a press release issued by the Philippine Esports Organization on Monday, POC president Bambol Tolentino encouraged the esports governing body to send delegates for all categories.

PESO, which handles national esports team Sibol, already picked representatives for the Asian Games Dota 2, Hearthstone, League of Legends, and PUBG Mobile tournaments last July.

“For the part of POC, we will make sure na mayroong entry ang sports on those eight games or disciplines. The deadline for entry is March next year, so definitely we will field all the eight games,” Tolentino said in a press conference last Friday, as quoted in the release.

With POC's approval, national esports team Sibol will now have to look for representatives to Dream Three Kingdoms 2, EA Sports FIFA Branded Soccer, Street Fighter V, and Arena of Valor tournaments.

PESO executive director Marlon "Lon" Marcelo adhered to Tolentino's recommendation, adding that the governing body will meet with the national esports team's representatives.

“We know as of the moment that esports is becoming the sport of the youth, so I’m very happy that AESF and president Bambol are here. It means a lot,” Marcelo said.

The Asian Games will be held in 2023 in China.