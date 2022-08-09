Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson gestures during the second quarter of Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 June 2021. File photo Ringo Chiu, EPA-EFE.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson will play for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed on Tuesday.

This marks the first time that Clarkson, who plays for the Utah Jazz in the NBA, will suit up for the Philippines since the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

SBP executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios made the announcement during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, where he revealed the initial members of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the next FIBA window.

"Andiyan ang gusto ng lahat, si Mr. Clarkson," said Barrios.

Gilas will be playing against Lebanon on the road on August 25, before hosting Saudi Arabia on August 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Clarkson will play in both games, giving Filipinos a chance to see the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year in person.

Aside from Clarkson, also included in the pool are Japan-based professionals Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks Jr., Thirdy Ravena, and Kiefer Ravena.

Teenager Francis Lopez and UAAP stars Kevin Quiambao of De La Salle University and Carl Tamayo of the University of the Philippines are also part of the pool.

According to Barrios, PBA players will be included in the line-up, but Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes is holding off on revealing the complete roster until after the semifinals of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

The national team pool will begin training on August 15, although Clarkson is not expected to join them at that point.

"'Yung start ng practice, wala pa siya. Alam ninyo, ang kagandahan ni Clarkson," said Barrios. "Pero 'yung learning curve niya, mabilis."

"So 'yun ang inaasahan natin, na hindi magsu-suffer 'yung participation niya, if he gets delayed by two days, three days, between the start on the 15th and by the time they leave," he added.

Clarkson will not be available for the FIBA windows in November 2022 and February 2023, but the SBP is hopeful that by joining Gilas later this month, the NBA veteran will become familiar with the players who will represent the country in future tournaments -- including the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

"We want him to get a feel of the team we have now, or at least the pool that we are using nowadays," said Barrios.

